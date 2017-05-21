Police investigating high-speed accident that killed pedestrian News Police investigating high-speed accident that killed pedestrian Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night in Northeast Dallas. 54-year-old Jorge Otto was well known in the area. Neighbors have placed flowers, crosses and candles in the place he was struck. Surveillance video shows Otto crossing Centerville rd. near Jupiter. The street appears to be clear until a Ford Mustang and another car speed into frame, hitting Otto. He died at the hospital. Police have not made any arrests in this case and say there are no pending

“You see them not normally driving, they're racing each other,” said Otto’s friend, Lundy Price, “He accelerated the whole way and never let off the gas.”



Otto, who lived in the neighborhood for about 15 years, is described as a fun loving guy who loved classic rock music and playing guitar. He had a big personality and people knew him by the nickname "coco loco." Police say Otto did not use a crosswalk. The driver of the Mustang did pull over after hitting him and the investigation is ongoing.