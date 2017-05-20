President Donald Trump's administration is hopeful a visit to the Middle East will create some distance between president and the controversies here at home.
President Trump arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh Saturday for a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders. He plans to call for unity in the fight against radicalism in the Muslim world. A draft of the president's speech indicates he'll abandon some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his campaign.
The visit is the president's first overseas trip since taking office and will include visits to Israel and Italy.
President arrives in Saudi Arabia
