Head-on collision kills 1 person in Dallas

A man is dead and another injured after a head-on crash in the Red Bird area of South Dallas.

The collision happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say 55-year-old Gerrick Butler was driving a vehicle and crossed over the center median.

Police say Black crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

The impact sent Black's vehicle crashing into a tree.

Police say he died at the scene. The other driver is yet to be identified.

That person is being treated for minor injuries at Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas.

