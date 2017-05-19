Search continues for suspect in Richardson road rage shooting

Richardson police are actively running down leads trying to find the person responsible for the murder of Robert Klikus in a road rage incident early Thursday.

Investigators believe Klickus, 27, had a road rage run-in with another driver when the two vehicles came to a stop at the red light at the intersection of the Arapaho and the southbound Central Expressway service road. The driver of a 2012 white Toyota Camry fired a single shot about 6:30 a.m., striking Klikus in the head and killing him.

Friends and coworkers of Klikus say they knew something was wrong when he did not show up for work on time Thursday morning.

"Robert was really a fun loving hard-working individual,” said co-worker Jonathan Mueller. "I couldn't imagine him being an instigator of this, I couldn't imagine him being the aggressor either.”

Several of Klikus' friends and coworkers said he didn't deserve to die the way he did.

"Good spirit, good, kind -- always there when you needed him, always. Always,” said co-worker Gilbert Perez.

As they mourn his loss, they are also asking for the public’s help finding the suspected killer driving the white Toyota Camry. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richardson PD.