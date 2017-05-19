Local festivals hoping for nice weekend weather News Local festivals hoping for nice weekend weather Festivals across North Texas are preparing for possible bad weather this weekend.

Grapevine’s Main Street Fest starts Friday morning. The area along Main Street is all set up with tents and canopies and there are plans to quickly take them down if storms hit.

Organizers say the fun will go on rain or shine. The festival includes music, a carnival, food and even craft beer tastings.

The Wildflower Arts and Music Festival is also happening this weekend in Richardson. This year’s event includes the legendary group Lynryd Skynrd, as well as the B-52s and Bowling for Soup.

More than 100 restaurants will be participating in this year’s Taste Addison event happening in Addison Circle Park. Organizers are hoping the bad weather stays away.

LINKS:

www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest

www.wildflowerfestival.com

www.tasteaddisontexas.com