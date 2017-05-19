Terrell man missing after mobile home fire

- There’s no sign of a man whose mobile home went up in flames overnight in Kaufman County.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 10900 block of FM 148, which is about a mile south of Interstate 20 near Buc-ees in Terrell.

Neighbors said the man lived in the home with his dogs. His car was parked outside when firefighters from several communities arrived.

The flames completely engulfed the mobile home. There were no fire hydrants nearby so the firefighters had to use tanker trucks to put out the fire.

Investigators will continue searching for the man and the cause of the fire in the daylight.