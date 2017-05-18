Forney HS softball team plays in memory of fallen player News Forney HS softball team plays in memory of fallen player The Forney High School softball team began their semi-finals tournament with heavy hearts.

- The Forney High School softball team began their semi-finals tournament with heavy hearts.

The team played on Thursday in Kennedale in memory of Emily Galiano after she died in a tragic accident. Before the game began, there was a moment of silence for the 14-year-old.

Emily’s twin sister bravely showed support during the game by wearing #6, Emily's jersey.

Emily died Tuesday after a team dinner when another teammate accidentally ran her over.

Across the softball field Thursday night, signs of Emily Galiano could be seen everywhere. Teammates and loved ones went the to the game in t-shirts emblazoned with #6, yellow ribbons and signs and banners letting everyone know ‘We play for Emily.’

Lake Ridge High School, the opposing team, even sent them flowers.

“Emily would want us to play. She helped get us here, the whole team did,” said parent Zann Hewitt. “She was part of that, and she would not want us to quit.”

But on Thursday, there was no #6 in the lineup. Emily’s number was instead worn by her twin sister Madison, who also plays softball for other Forney teams.

“She was always supportive and uplifting,” said friend Chelsea Cahill. “She kept the team going.”

Teams from all over the state have reached out to support the Forney team.

Rebecca Hoffman plays softball for Junction ISD. Though she didn't know Emily, she drove four hours to support the team.

“Our town just recently lost a 16-year old in a vehicle accident,” she said. “We know how it feels and just want them to know that people that don't even know her are here to support her.”

Through the team's strength, there were also moments of sadness as they remembered their teammate who should've been there, too.

But with every hit and every slide, the team was always playing for Emily.

“We're going to come out and we're going to fight for her,” Hewitt said. “We're going to play hard. We're going to fight.”

The team will play again Friday night in Rockwall at 6 p.m.

Emily's classmates are also planning a vigil Saturday night at her home field.