Dallas fire truck crashes on the way to school fire call

- Two firefighters were hurt Thursday morning in a crash while responding to a report of a fire.

The call about a possible fire at Lang Middle School on Chenault Street in Dallas came in around 10:40 a.m. Engine 32 was responding to that call when it collided with two other vehicles on Jim Miller Road.

Images from SKY 4 showed the fire truck a white car and black pickup truck all with significant front-end damage.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said two firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver of the white car was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire truck's engine did catch fire after the crash but it was quickly extinguished, Evans said.

Students briefly evacuated the middle school but there was no visible sign of smoke or flames based on images from SKY 4. It's not yet clear if there was an actual fire.