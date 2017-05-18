1 dead after possible road rage shooting in Richardson

- Police are investigating what appears to be a road rage shooting along Highway 75 in Richardson.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the southbound service road between Campbell and Belt Line roads.

Police said it’s still early in the investigation and investigators don’t know all the details about what happened. But it is clear that two vehicles were involved and one person is dead.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

The service road is closed in the area because of the investigation. The main lanes of the highway are also backed up because of onlooker traffic.