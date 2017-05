Senate committee takes up new Dallas pension bill News Senate committee takes up new Dallas pension bill The future of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund is on the line Thursday at the state capitol.

A senate committee takes up a new plan by two state senators from Dallas. The plan has the blessing of Mayor Mike Rawlings.

A plan passed in the house was condemned by Rawlings as a costly taxpayer bailout.

The house and senate must agree on one plan to send to Gov. Greg Abbott.