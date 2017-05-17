Other FWPD officers testify at trial of officer who shot man holding BBQ fork News Other FWPD officers testify at trial of officer who shot man holding BBQ fork Jurors hearing the case of a Fort Worth police officer accused of shooting and injuring a man heard from other officers on Wednesday in court who responded to the scene in 2015.

Jurors hearing the case of a Fort Worth police officer accused of shooting and injuring a man heard from other officers on Wednesday in court who responded to the scene in 2015.

Officer Courtney Johnson is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant for shooting Craigory Adams. Police say Johnson believed Adams was holding a knife, but it turned out to be a BBQ fork.

Compelling new body cam video from Officer Jason Macha, one of the first officers who arrived at the scene after the shooting, was introduced by the state Wednesday.

Johnson was alone when he encountered Adams, who was shot in the arm with a shotgun by Johnson. Defense attorneys say the shotgun went off accidentally and is a training issue.

Prosecutors introduced a crime scene photo of the BBQ fork that was found at the scene. The state also brought into evidence Johnson's shotgun.

On the dash cam video, Officer Macha is seen inspecting the shotgun. The video also shows Adams loaded in a gurney and taken to an ambulance.

In previous testimony, Adams’ niece testified Adams suffers from a bipolar disorder but the family doesn't know him to be a violent person.

A conviction could bring a sentence of 5 to 99 years in jail or up to life in prison.