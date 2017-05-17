Overnight storms lead to traffic troubles News Overnight storms lead to traffic troubles The wet roads meant a lot of accidents on the roadways early Wednesday morning.

An 18-wheeler caught fire after a crash that involved several other trucks and a car on westbound Interstate 30 near Interstate 45 in Dallas.

It happened at around 4 a.m. Police said the 18-wheeler was loaded with a petroleum product was being towed. It was struck by another 18-wheeler that was then hit by a box truck. A car was also caught up in the crash.

At the time it was raining and the roads were slick. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt and the diesel fuel spill was not major.

The roadway was still shut down as of 7 a.m. because of all the debris and guardrail damage.

On Interstate 635 near Skillman Street there was a crash that involved a wrong-way driver. Few details were immediately available.

Crash involving wrong way driver on WB 635 & Skillman. Long delays. @cwaggonerfox4 has alt routes @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/gxSGKYLSG8 — saul garza (@Saulgarzafox4) May 17, 2017

