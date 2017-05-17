Accident kills 14-year-old Forney High School softball player News Accident kills 14-year-old Forney softball player Members of the Forney High School softball team are mourning the death of a player.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Emily Galiano was accidentally run over following a team dinner Tuesday night.

Several girls were horsing around as they were getting into a white Jeep. A 16-year-old female driver moved the vehicle and Galiano fell under the tire, the sheriff’s office said.

She was flown to the hospital but did not survive.

The varsity softball team was preparing to play in the 5A Region semifinal playoffs Wednesday night. That game has been postponed.

Students gathered to pray for the family at a private vigil at Forney High School Wednesday morning. Grief counselors were also called to the school.

Galiano's twin sister shared pictures of her on Twitter.

may 16, 2017 at 9:21pm i lost my bestfriend, sister, wombmate, teammate, etc, rest easy baby. everything i do is for you now 💓 i love you😭 pic.twitter.com/2Tx0zQlFez — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) May 17, 2017

The sheriff’s office does not expect to file any criminal charges, calling the case a tragic accident.