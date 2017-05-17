Fallen Dallas officers to be honored Wednesday morning

- Police officers killed in the line of duty will be honored Wednesday in Dallas.

The annual event will be an emotional one because of the five officers – four from the Dallas Police Department and one from Dallas Area Rapid Transit police – were killed in an ambush in July.

Seven other officers were injured in the downtown attack.

The sniper was killed by a robot carrying an explosive as he hid in El Centro College.

The march to the police memorial starts at Griffin and Young streets before noon. The names of the fallen officers will be read followed by a 21-gun salute.

FOX 4 will have live streaming coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on fox4news.com and Facebook.