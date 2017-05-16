Hood County man arrested for drunk texting 911

A man who allegedly sent dozens of harassing text messages to 911 dispatchers in Hood County is now facing charges.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Shaun Taylor started texting 911 around 8 p.m. Monday. He claimed to be at a bar on M&M Ranch Road, which is about a block away from his home.

Taylor wanted deputies to investigate the local bar for overserving and overcharging him.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor was warned several times not to abuse the 911 system with non-emergency messages. But instead of stopping, he continued sending messages and calling dispatchers.

“During the incident, Taylor sent 35 harassing messages to the 911 system, keeping deputies and dispatchers busy for several hours,” Lt. Johnny Rose said.

Deputies eventually arrested him and charged him with abusing 911, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

"The moral of the story is, ‘Don’t text and drink alcohol. Have a designated cell phone holder,’” Lt. Rose said.