Fort Worth officer on trial for shooting man with BBQ fork News Fort Worth officer on trial for shooting man with BBQ fork A Fort Worth police officer charged with shooting a man goes on trial Tuesday.

Dash cam video shows Officer Courtney Johnson responding to a prowler call two years ago.

Craigory Adams dropped to one knee before he was shot in the arm. He had been holding a barbecue fork.

Adams survived his injuries and Fort Worth police said the shooting was unintentional. His family disagrees.

“The grand jury said aggravated assault by a peace officer. What we know happened was Craigory was shot and he didn’t deserve to be shot,” said the Rev. Kiev Tatum, a spokesman for the family.

Adams’ family said he is bipolar.

Johnson is on trial on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant.

He still works for the Fort Worth Police Department and is currently assigned to a non-uniform position.