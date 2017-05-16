Fort Worth officer on trial for shooting man with BBQ fork

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer charged with shooting a man goes on trial Tuesday.
Dash cam video shows Officer Courtney Johnson responding to a prowler call two years ago.
Craigory Adams dropped to one knee before he was shot in the arm. He had been holding a barbecue fork.
Adams survived his injuries and Fort Worth police said the shooting was unintentional. His family disagrees.
“The grand jury said aggravated assault by a peace officer. What we know happened was Craigory was shot and he didn’t deserve to be shot,” said the Rev. Kiev Tatum, a spokesman for the family.
Adams’ family said he is bipolar.
Johnson is on trial on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant.
He still works for the Fort Worth Police Department and is currently assigned to a non-uniform position.