Man spots gun, inadvertently shoots Uber driver

- An Uber driver was shot after a bizarre turn of events in the Lakewood area of Dallas. Police said he was not the intended target.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lakewood on the Trail Apartments on Brookside Drive.

Police said an intoxicated man called for a ride home and for some reason decided to show the Uber driver his handgun.

A resident at the apartment complex was walking by at the same time and saw the firearm inside the car. He thought he was witnessing a robbery, police said.

The man told police he is a former Army Ranger. He got his own gun and fired several rounds at the Uber car. He missed the man with the gun and instead on of the bullets hit the Uber driver in the abdomen.

When police arrived at the scene the shooter was giving first aid to the driver. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The man who fired the shots and the passenger in the car are now being questioned by investigators. At this point, it’s not clear if they’ll face charges.