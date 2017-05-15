15 arrested in Collin County child predator sting

A week-long child predator sting led to more than a dozen arrests of men in Collin County.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department says it worked with district attorney's office, the FBI and a host of surrounding police agencies on Operation Medusa.

Investigators said they rounded up 15 men for either online solicitation of a minor or possession of child pornography.

In a statement released about the arrests, Collin County officials said: "If you traffic or trade in child pornography or you come into Collin County for the purpose of having sex with a child, we are hunting for you. We will protect our children."

The sheriff’s department wants the word to get out that those types of online offenses are a very real danger to children.

"I think that it's important for anyone, if they feel like a family member or friend or acquaintance or anyone did they think was a victim of these types of crimes that they reach out to local police departments,” said Capt. Jim Moody.