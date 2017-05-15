It's move-in day at Toyota headquarters in Plano News It's move in day at Toyota headquarters in Plano 250 employees are moving in to Toyota headquarters in Plano as construction continues at the site.

250 employees are moving in to Toyota headquarters in Plano on Monday as construction continues at the site.

The first group of employees are IT and security personnel. About 200 more workers will be added every week through December.

Eventually, the campus will house up to 4,000 employees. 2,200 employees already work nearby at a temporary headquarters.

Toyota plans to fill an additional 1,000 jobs locally.

The new headquarters is huge, 2 million square feet sitting on 100 acres. It's located in the Legacy West Development, along the Plano-Frisco border, near the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway.

The area is already home to other corporations like JCPenney and Fed Ex.

The official grand opening of Toyota headquarters is still a couple of months away.