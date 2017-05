News

Lone Star Adventure:Dublin Bottling Works

This week's Lone Star Adventure takes us to a quaint little Texas town that is famous worldwide for the pure cane sugar sodas it has bottled for over 120 years. A lawsuit forced a change in brand and hurt tourism but the town is clawing back. We are headed west of Fort Worth to Dublin, Texas and the Dublin Bottling Works. www.dublinbottlingworks.com