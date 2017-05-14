Five fallen Dallas officers honored as National Police Week kicks off News Five fallen Dallas officers honored as National Police Week kicks off The five officers killed in the July ambush were honored Saturday evening on the eve of the kickoff of National Police Week. The names of Officers Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael J. Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa among the nearly 400 read aloud in Washington, DC. Of those officers, 143 of them died last year. The rest died before 2016, but their names were not yet added to the memorial. Twenty-four officers from Texas were added. Attorney General Jeff Sessions call

- The five officers killed in the July ambush were honored Saturday evening on the eve of the kickoff of National Police Week.



The names of Officers Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael J. Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa among the nearly 400 read aloud in Washington, DC.



Of those officers, 143 of them died last year.



The rest died before 2016, but their names were not yet added to the memorial.



Twenty-four officers from Texas were added.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the men and women heroes for their selfless service.



"We mourn these fallen officers, we are here because these men and women gave their very lives for us. Each of them was more than just a name, they were persons who meant the whole world to a parent, a sibling, a spouse, a child. We remember these heroes because this is our modest way or repaying debt that can never be fully repaid," said sessions.



The memorial includes 21-thousand names of fallen law enforcement officers dating back to 1791.



There will be a ceremony held in Dallas Wednesday morning, starting around noon at the Dallas Police Memorial across the street from city hall.



Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and survivors are expected to descend upon Washington, DC for a number of planned events beginning Monday, May 15th.

