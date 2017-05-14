Four units damaged in Dallas apartment fire

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged part of an apartment complex in the Willow Bend area of Dallas.



Firefighters were called to the Tivoli Apartments on Midway Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.



A fire department spokesman said the fire started in a unit on the top floor of the complex.



At least four units are damaged.



The Red Cross is helping the four families displaced by the fire.