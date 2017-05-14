Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged part of an apartment complex in the Willow Bend area of Dallas.
Firefighters were called to the Tivoli Apartments on Midway Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.
A fire department spokesman said the fire started in a unit on the top floor of the complex.
At least four units are damaged.
The Red Cross is helping the four families displaced by the fire.
Four units damaged in Dallas apartment fire
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged part of an apartment complex in the Willow Bend area of Dallas.