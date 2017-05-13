Family of teen killed by Balch Springs police officer speaks publicly for the first time News Family of teen killed by Balch Springs police officer speaks in public for first time The parents of Jordan Edwards spoke publicly on Saturday for the first time since their son was killed. Joined by the group Mothers Against Police Brutality, the Edwards gathered at the Frank Crowley Courthouse. Fired Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver is charged with murder for shooting and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards on April 29th. Saturday afternoon, other families who lost children at the hands of police joined the Edwards from across Texas to show their support. They say they

“He was 15 when he was killed by the Balch Springs Police Department, his favorite color was red, and he loved football, and we are all fighting for him,” said Jordan’s step-mother, Charmaine Edwards.



Sarah Mokuria, a member of Mothers Against Police Brutality, says their pain is magnified with this being Mother’s Day weekend, “We know what it's like to carry a baby for 9 months, to birth that child, to do everything you can to protect them, and then to have police steal them in the most egregious way is something unfathomable.”



Emily Gonzalez made the six hour drive from Corpus Christi to Dallas, to support the family. She says her son, who is also named Jordan, was killed by police in October 2016, and her family knows what the Edwards are going through, “It’s going to be a difficult long road to recover and to heal. But with our faith in God we can get through it, and together as a community, making sure our voices are heard.”



The group is planning a march on June 17th for Father’s Day weekend, to show support for fathers who’ve also lost children in police-related incidents.