Man found dead in Oak Cliff apartment breezeway

A man was found dead in the breezeway of an Oak Cliff apartment complex Saturday morning and now Dallas police are searching for information about his death.

26-year-old Hakim Fahim was found around 4:00 a.m. in the second floor breezeway of the apartment complex at 220 W. Overton Road, Dallas police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Homicide Detective T. Raley, at 214-671-3684.

You can also leave an anonymous tip. A reward of up to $5,000 will be given out for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this offense. Call (214) 373-TIPS to leave the tip.