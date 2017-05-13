Literature in the Barrio aims to improve literacy in Dallas children News Literature in the Barrio aims to improve literacy in Dallas children Student leaders for Literature in the Barrio are spreading the word about the event, which will provide books to students of all ages.

Students, Jennifer Graciano and Miguel Padilla appeared on Good Day Saturday to invite people to participate and to donate books. The goal is that students will be able to use the books to improve their literacy over the summer months.



Book donations can be dropped off at Moises E. Molina High School at 2355 Duncanville Rd in Dallas.



The event is Saturday, May 20th 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the high school.



For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/400006460366176/?active_tab=about