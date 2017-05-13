Strut Your Mutt participants raise funds to stop animal cruelty News Strut Your Mutt participants raise funds to stop animal cruelty

North Texas’ largest dog walk fundraiser kicked off Saturday morning, with a goal of ending animal cruelty.

The Strut Your Mutt event, which raises funds for the SPCA of Texas included a 5K timed run and a 3K fun run and walk at the Margaret Hunt-Hill Bridge in the Trinity Groves are of Dallas.

Participants walked the route with their four legged friends. Prizes were awarded for top fundraisers and animals were also up for adoption at the event.

For more information and to donate to the cause of ending animal cruelty, visit https://www.spca.org/