Former Mavs ManiAAC dancer receives life sentence after jury deadlocks

A former Mavs ManiAAC dancer received life in prison after the jury in his murder trial deadlocked on the death penalty.

Erbie Bowser killed four people and wounded four children during a 2013 shooting rampage. He was on trial for one of the murders.

The jury got hung up on the death penalty and deadlocked. The judge had to go with a life sentence in prison without the chance of parole.

The jury had already signaled it was having trouble with a verdict on the punishment after being sequestered overnight. They began sending out a note on Friday for a clarification on "beyond a reasonable doubt".

Bowser was found guilty of capital murder for the death of four women and wounding several children.

Prosecutors said in 2013 Bowser went to his girlfriend's house and killed Toya Smith and her 17-year-old daughter and then went to DeSoto to kill his estranged wife, Zina Bowser, and her 28-year-old daughter.

Smith's mother, Lurlean, had some words for Bowser at the end of the trial.

“You not only killed once, you killed four times,” she said. “And you left four innocent children without parents. But those children are going to go on with their lives and will have a good life."

Defense attorneys tried to show Bowser was not guilty by reason of insanity because of his military service and concussions from playing football had impacted his mental state.