NWS confirms EF-0 tornado hit Van Zandt County

- Damage to trees and some homes from Thursday night’s storms in Van Zandt County was caused by an EF-0 tornado, the Nation Weather Service confirmed.

No one was hurt, but the high winds did leave some damage, topping 75 miles per hour.

SKY4 was near Edgewood where there were several snapped trees and minor damage to a few homes.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was about two miles long but had a non-continuous path.

Damage began to the south of Edgewood on County Road 3212 before ending on FM859.

Only two homes were damaged, with the majority of it being caused by airborne debris that hit the houses.

Resident Chuck Tull shared video with FOX 4 that son captured of the tornado.

"I looked outside and noticed the trees were spinning around," he told FOX 4’s Brandon Todd. "And then I heard that traditional freight train sound that everyone talks about and ran for the closet. And just as I opened the door to the closet, I looked outside and I saw my front trees passing in front of the house. It was ripping the limbs and stumps up out of the ground."

The storms blew in 12 days after seven tornadoes touched down not too far away in parts of East Texas, killing four people and injuring 50 others.