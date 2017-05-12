Dallas officer shoots suspect during struggle

- A suspect who ignored warnings and tried to grab an officer’s stun gun was shot by Dallas police Friday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, it happened around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of Reva Street. Undercover officers spotted a wanted female suspect in a car with two men and called for help.

When the uniformed officers arrived and approached the suspect’s vehicle, police said a man got out of the back seat of the car.

He allegedly ignored the officers’ warnings to remain seated and got into a physical altercation with an officer. Police said the man grabbed for the officer’s stun gun so she used her service weapon to shot him in the abdomen.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he was stable but his exact condition is unknown. No officers were hurt.

Police said the officer involved will be placed on restricted duty while the shooting is investigated.

"That's what our investigation will work to find to make sure that the situation was handled properly and then it will be turned over to the DA to go before a grand jury. What I am explaining though is that a Taser can be used to immobilize and officer if it falls into somebody else's hands and an officer does have a weapon. So, in this case, the officer felt the need to protect herself," said Dallas PD Asst. Chief Randy Blankenbaker.

The female suspect was caught but police would not elaborate on her case because the investigation is still ongoing.