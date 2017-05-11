Man shot by Arlington PD after standoff at car lot

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 11 2017 05:00PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 05:32PM CDT

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police shot a man who barricaded himself in a car who was possibly armed.

Police say the standoff started Thursday afternoon as a dispute between a man and a used car dealer on Division Street.

Officers approached the car and heard what sounded like someone chambering a round in a gun. They did not see a weapon but backed off and started treating it as an armed standoff.

After about an hour-long standoff, Arlington police shot the man and quickly loaded him into an ambulance.

Police have shut down Division Street between Truman and Collins.

No officers were injured.


