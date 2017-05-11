Man shot by Arlington PD after standoff at car lot

- Arlington police shot a man who barricaded himself in a car who was possibly armed.

Police say the standoff started Thursday afternoon as a dispute between a man and a used car dealer on Division Street.

Officers approached the car and heard what sounded like someone chambering a round in a gun. They did not see a weapon but backed off and started treating it as an armed standoff.

After about an hour-long standoff, Arlington police shot the man and quickly loaded him into an ambulance.

Man in standoff with @ArlingtonPD is quickly loaded into ambulance after officer Involved shooting @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/rSGmZ1n5Em — Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) May 11, 2017

Police have shut down Division Street between Truman and Collins.

No officers were injured.