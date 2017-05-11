18-wheeler crash in Fort Worth injures nine people

- A crash in Fort Worth injured nine people and shut down portions of a major interstate on Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. involving an 18-wheeler, an SUV and a pickup truck. Southbound lanes of I-35W and Golden Triangle Blvd. remain shut down.

Officials say nine people were injured, one person critically and another seriously. Five of them only received minor injuries.

SKY4 was live over the scene near Golden Triangle Blvd as crews continued to clean up the wreckage.

It's not clear what caused the collision, but it did cause a fire.

Northbound lanes on I-35W have been reopened.

Follow Chip Waggoner on Twitter for the latest traffic updates.