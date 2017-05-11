First responders frustrated about secrecy behind pension fund meetings

- The financial wellbeing of 10,000 Dallas police and firefighters and their families is hanging in the balance right now. Many of them are frustrated that changes to the bill that will impact all of them are happening behind closed doors.

Dallas police and fire retirees say they feel like there is a lot of secrecy surrounding the senate's changes to the house pension bill that passed unanimously last week. And the retirees who have already been cut off from their retirement savings say they don't like it.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings attended a two-day meeting this week with two senators and representatives from the police and fire associations. But the pension fund director says she can't reveal what might be in the works.

"Asked specifically by Senator West to not discuss the details,” said Police and Fire Pension Fund Executive Director Kelly Gottschalk.

And even some pension board members are upset about being left out.

“Honestly, I feel extremely in the dark and uninformed,’ said Brian Hass, a pension board trustee. “I'm really not comfortable with this, especially with Royce West trying to put a gag order on it.”

Joel Lavender, a retired lieutenant with the Dallas Fire Department, said the whole process is adding to the stress they’re under.

This uncertainty kills us and starts our imagination,” he said. “How will we afford our rent? Can I buy a car? What we were promised was the rose garden. We’re getting the thorns.”

We brought their concerns to the other senator involved in the pension negotiations, Don Huffines.

“I'm big on transparency,” he said. “We have the stakeholders involved. This is a big issue, a delicate process."

Huffines says the changes will be revealed once they are in writing likely by Tuesday.

“I’m watching out for taxpayers, a watchdog for taxpayers and citizens,” he said. “They have a voice down here also."

Huffines said he won't support any bill that calls for a tax increase for Dallas residents or businesses.

Time is running out. All bills must be passed in the Senate by May 24 in less than two weeks.