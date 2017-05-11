Officers shoot man with gun in Wylie neighborhood

- Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Wylie neighborhood.

The shooting reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday outside a home in the 1000 block of Rockton Drive in the Sage Creek neighborhood.

Neighbors said they heard a couple fighting and then saw the husband walk out of the house with a gun. Responding officer reportedly told him to drop the weapon but he didn't.

One neighbor said she heard just one gunshot as the man went down.

Wylie police confirmed officers shot the domestic disturbance suspect and said he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not give his condition but said he is stable.

The Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

The names of the suspect and the officers involved have not yet been released.