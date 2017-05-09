Protest Group Rallies Over Jordan Edwards Death News Protest Group Rallies Over Jordan Edwards Death A group of demonstrators rallied outside the Dallas criminal courts building in response to the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Edwards was killed by now-fired Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver, who has been charged with murder.

The rally was organized by Dominique Alexander, founder of the Next Generation Action Network. He denies that the Edwards family asked him to cancel this or any other rally.

"The notion that the family said they do not want protests is a lie. The family never said that," Alexander said. "They asked that they remain peaceful. The family has said they are not going to comment on the protest."

A statement from the Edwards family's attorney said that they were not interested in protests. The statement says they have a strategy for addressing Jordan's death and a goal to reach, but that marches and protests right now are not part of it.