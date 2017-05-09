Five Booker T. Washington dance students accepted to Julliard School

Five Booker T. Washington students have been accepted to the Juilliard School in New York City.

The young men are among 24 people internationally who were accepted into the incoming freshmen class.

It's the first invitation for an all-male dance group in Booker T. Washington school history. Todd Baker, Kade Cummings, Michael Garcia, Ricardo Hartley and Zane Unger are the five studnets.

The group says they were grateful enough to work together through high school, now even luckier to stay together after graduation.

“It’s a very big goal we've been trying to achieve over the years and we've been trying to do this together,” said student Todd Baker. “Getting thru all the rounds at the audition -- it's been a great process.”

The young men will likely see a few familiar faces when they get to NYC. Three years ago, five Booker T. students were accepted to study dance or theatre.