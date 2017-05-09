26-year-old charged with drunk driving deaths of couple near Tollway

Police said Tuesday a 26-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into and killed a young couple early Sunday morning near the Dallas North Tollway.

Moses Mwangi was driving drunk when he blew through a red light and killed Promise Hamilton and Luis Solano, police said. Mwangi was expected to get out of the hospital and be taken to jail on Tuesday evening.

Mwangi was going eastbound on Frankford Road early Sunday when he hit a car carrying Hamilton, 23, and Solano, 26. They had just exited the Tollway and were about to pick up her relatives on the way to the airport so she could fly to France for a job as an au pair.

A witness to the crash said Mwangi asked to use his cell phone right after the accident. Mwangi was then taken to Medical City Plano where he was initially in critical condition.

Mwangi's bond is set at $500,000 -- $250,000 for each of the two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

There will be a joint visitation for Hamilton and Solano from 6-8 p.m. at Mimosa Lane Baptist Church in Mesquite on Thursday.

Hamilton's family said her service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dr Pepper Starcenter in Frisco. Hamilton did graphic design work for the Dallas Stars.