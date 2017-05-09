Mesquite school getting help after devastating fire

- The private Christian school and child care center in Mesquite that was destroyed by a fire is getting some help from neighbors.

A nearby church has opened its doors to help out the Appleseed Academy. The church will provide temporary space that should be ready for students on Wednesday.

About 50 children and staff were able to get out of the school as soon as the smoke alarms sounded last week. The building was a total loss but no one was hurt.

The city’s building department has control of the burnt building now. When engineers declare it structurally sound, it will be turned over to the fire department.

Investigators will then be able to look for the cause of the fire.