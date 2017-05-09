Driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Cleburne

The driver of a car was killed in Cleburne on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer crashed into the vehicle on Highway 67.

Police said the car was trying to enter the west-bound side of the highway from an access road just after 12 p.m. when it was struck by the tractor-trailer on the side.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer had no major injuries.

Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternate route while the police investigation continues.

The name of the deceased will be released pending notification of family.