Celina PD: Suspicious man asked teenage girls to pose nude

- Celina police are warning teenage girls about a man who has been going around asking girls to model for him. He allegedly touched one girl inappropriately.

The Celina Police Department said it received four reports last week of the suspicious Asian man visiting different businesses that mostly employ teenage girls.

In one instance he stopped at the Willow House Boutique and said he was a producer for a popular TV show. He asked a female employee to try clothes on for him so he could see what they looked like when worn.

The girl said he put his hands on her waist and asked her questions about posing nude. She told police the unwanted physical contact made her feel uncomfortable.

In another instance police said the man touched a girl inappropriately above the waist. Police believe he’s the same man caught on surveillance video at Peachwave Frozen Yogurt in Prosper.

In all of the cases police said the man asked the girls questions about their body features. He wanted to know how they felt about modeling, posing nude and traveling to Los Angeles.

“The Celina Police Department’s greatest focus is identifying the suspect and preventing a possible tragic outcome. The Celina Police Department is concerned that if the subject is allowed to continue these contacts, a more vulnerable victim may not have the chance to say, ‘no.’” Celina PD Cpl. Chase Guidera said.

Guidera encouraged anyone with information to email him at cguidera@celina-tx.gov.

Once identified, the suspect will face misdemeanor assault charges.