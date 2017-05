Southwest Airlines updating reservation system News Southwest Airlines updating reservation system Southwest Airlines is spending big bucks to make sure its computer system doesn't melt down again.

The Dallas-based airline will move its domestic reservation system to a $500 million new platform on Tuesday.

The move away from the 30-year-old system ranks as Southwest’s biggest technology update ever.

Last July Southwest was forced to cancel around 2,000 flights after the system went down.