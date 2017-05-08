Public Comments on DeSoto Football Coach

- The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees met to discuss the contract of DeSoto High School Football coach Todd Peterman.

Coach Peterman's attorney told FOX 4 that when he talked to the Superintendent, he was told that the recommendation to the board would be to renew the coach's contract, but he couldn't guarantee the board would agree.

Some board members wanted Coach Peterman fired two weeks ago, saying they received information causing them to reconsider his contract. The complaint apparently was from a letter to the Universtity Iinterscholastic League, which governs Texas high school sports, claiming Peterman violated UIL rules.

The board is not saying what that information might or saying what the allegations might be related to.