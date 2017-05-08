Public Comments on DeSoto Football Coach

DESOTO, Texas - The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees met to discuss the contract of DeSoto High School Football coach Todd Peterman.
Coach Peterman's attorney told FOX 4 that when he talked to the Superintendent, he was told that the recommendation to the board would be to renew the coach's contract, but he couldn't guarantee the board would agree.
Some board members wanted Coach Peterman fired two weeks ago, saying they received information causing them to reconsider his contract. The complaint apparently was from a letter to the Universtity Iinterscholastic League, which governs Texas high school sports, claiming Peterman violated UIL rules.
The board is not saying what that information might or saying what the allegations might be related to.
Coach Peterman's supporters have accused some board members of racism. Peterman is white but his team and the school itself are predominantly African-American. Together, they won the school's first state football title last season.
Most of the parents who spoke at Monday night's meeting spoke in support of Coach Peterman but there was one parent who spoke against him, saying: "Yes he's a great coach yes he can win football games but it doesn't give him a pass on moral content and what levels he can go and what lines he's to cross."