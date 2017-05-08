Injured Dallas paramedic no longer in critical condition

A Dallas paramedic shot one week ago in southeast Dallas is no longer in critical condition.

William An is stable at Baylor Medical Center as he recovers from being shot by a Dallas man last Monday.

In a statement from Dallas Fire Rescue, An and his family thanked those who donated and prayed for them as well as the staff at Baylor.

An encouraged first responders to, "Keep doing what you do," as he makes progress.

People who would like to help the family can donate to the Dallas Firefighters Association's Local 58 Relief Fund. Officials said it’s a 501c3 non-profit charity from which 100 percent of the money donated goes to the intended cause.

LINK: www.local58relieffund.com