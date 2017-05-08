Wylie man arrested after stomping on, throwing puppy

- Officers arrested a man in Wylie Sunday as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

According to the Wylie Police Department, the abuse allegedly happened on May 2 in the 600 block of E. Oak Street.

Witnesses said they saw 27-year-old Andrew Callaway “stomping” on and then “throwing” a boxer puppy, causing it to yelp in pain.

Animal control officers seized the puppy named Diesel. A veterinarian found several fractures along his back legs and hips.

The fractures are serious and will require surgery in the upcoming weeks, police said.

Callaway was booked into the Collin County jail and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.