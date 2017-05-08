DeSoto could resolve football coach controversy Monday News DeSoto could resolve football coach controversy Monday The status of DeSoto High School football coach Todd Peterman may be resolved at a school board meeting Monday night.

Two weeks ago there was talk about Peterman being fired by the district for an unknown reason.

Supporters believe he is the target of discrimination. He is white and most of the students and football players at DeSoto High School are black.

After the last school board meeting, many of Peterman’s players walked out of class to the superintendent’s office in support of him.

DeSoto won the Class 6A Division II state championship last year.