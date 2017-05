North Lake College students return to class after on-campus murder-suicide News North Lake College students return to class after on-campus murder-suicide Classes resume Monday after a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving.

Friends created a memorial on campus for Janeera Gonzalez. She will also be remembered at a vigil at Irving High School, where she graduated two years ago.

Relatives believe Gonzalez’s killer, Adrian Torres, was stalking her. He killed himself on campus after murdering her in a common study area on Wednesday.

Monday night's vigil begins at 7 p.m. North Lake College is also planning a vigil for Gonzalez.