Lone Star Adventure: Dinosaur Valley State Park

This week's Lone Star Adventure takes us to one of the most popular state parks in Texas, known world-wide for its dinosaur tracks but, increasingly, as being a place where you can see one of the rarest birds in America; the Golden-cheeked Warbler. We're headed southwest of Fort Worth to Glen Rose and Dinosaur Valley State Park. http://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/dinosaur-valley