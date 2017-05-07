Man arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter after deadly North Dallas crash

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 07 2017 08:56AM CDT

Updated:May 07 2017 08:56AM CDT

Two people are dead following an early morning crash in far north Dallas.  It appears the crash was caused by a drunk driver, Dallas police said.

It happened after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Frankford Road at Dallas Parkway.

A male driver ran a red light and ran into the victim’s vehicle, causing it to hit a pole, police said.

One of the cars burst into flames.

The suspect was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter, police said. 


