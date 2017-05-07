Man arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter after deadly North Dallas crash

Two people are dead following an early morning crash in far north Dallas. It appears the crash was caused by a drunk driver, Dallas police said.



It happened after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Frankford Road at Dallas Parkway.



A male driver ran a red light and ran into the victim’s vehicle, causing it to hit a pole, police said.



One of the cars burst into flames.



The suspect was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter, police said.