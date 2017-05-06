Funeral held for teen shot by fired Balch Springs police officer News Funeral held for teen shot by fired Balch Springs police officer Friends and family members laid a 15-year-old to rest on Saturday, shot and killed by a Balch Springs Police officer. The funeral came one week after former officer Roy Oliver shot and killed Jordan Edwards. He turned himself in Friday night and was arrested for murder. Hundreds gathered Saturday for a private funeral service at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church. Teachers and family members described Edwards to the crowd as a good student with a positive attitude, well-liked and always weari

Friends and family members laid a 15-year-old to rest on Saturday, shot and killed by a Balch Springs Police officer.



The funeral came one week after former officer Roy Oliver shot and killed Jordan Edwards. He turned himself in Friday night and was arrested for murder.



Hundreds gathered Saturday for a private funeral service at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church.



Teachers and family members described Edwards to the crowd as a good student with a positive attitude, well-liked and always wearing a smile. “He was a freshman, I'm a sophomore, and he was helping me with my homework. He was a real smart kid, he had a lot going for him,” said his friend, Anton Smith.



Edwards was leaving a party in a car with his brothers and a friend the previous Saturday when Oliver opened fire. The former officer claimed he was investigating a call about underage drinking when Edwards and his brothers allegedly backed towards him in a car, but his body camera footage told a different story. The department fired Oliver and took back that version of events on Monday.



Edwards was also involved in his church youth group, choir and school sports. His football teammates wore their jerseys to the service in his honor.



Jordan’s brothers told the crowd he was the backbone of their family, he went everywhere with them and meant everything to them.



“Honestly the charges were a big relief to the family; it was a weight hanging over their head. For those charges to go forward, that softened this blow,” said Edwards family representative, Lee Merritt.



The family still hasn’t seen any dash or body camera video from the night Edwards was killed. Reverend Ronald Write with Justice Seekers Texas says he stands by the Balch Springs Police Department, “Well this video hasn't been released to the public, but it's been released to the right people if they went ahead and fired the officer and he's getting ready to be indicted.”



The mayor of Balch Springs also spoke at Edwards’ funeral, saying this shooting happened on her watch and the family has the city’s deepest sympathies and prayers.



FOX 4 reached out to an attorney for Oliver but has not heard back.