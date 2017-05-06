Voter fraud concerns prompt Dallas ballot review

Concern about voter fraud will delay complete race results for two Dallas City Council contests.



The city secretary's office said mail-in ballots for the District 2 and 6 races will be sequestered for review under court order.



The review follows complaints from voters in those districts of being given mail-in ballots they never requested.



The city said a combined total of 671 mail-in ballots from those districts will be reviewed, which could take two days.



There are 11 contested seats for Dallas City council, along with several school board, mayoral and bond elections across North Texas.

