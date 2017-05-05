Dallas man found guilty in quadruple murder trial

- A former Dallas Mavericks ManiAACs dancer has been found guilty of capital murder for the deaths of four people.

Jurors returned the verdict Friday morning. They will next decide if Erbie Bowser should face the death penalty.

Bowser’s lawyers admitted he killed his ex-wife, his girlfriend and their daughters in separate incidents in Dallas and DeSoto four years ago. He also wounded four other people.

He entered a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Even though he never saw combat in the military, medical experts blamed his rampage on his post-traumatic stress.

The sentencing phase of the trial is now underway.